Chasetown FC have wasted no time in appointing their new manager.

The Scholars saw Scott Dundas leave by mutual consent following a 3-1 defeat at Worksop Town.

A day later, and the club have now confirmed Mark Swann as their new boss.

The club’s chairman and chief executive, Mike Joiner, said:

“Mark is well known at Chasetown and in Midlands non-league football. “He has previously enjoyed spells at Chasetown as a player assistant first team manager alongside Charlie Blakemore, and had plenty of success as reserve team manager. “Mark will take charge with immediate effect. However, due to prior work commitments, is unable to attend the game on Wednesday at Carlton and we have asked Charlie Blakemore to take temporary charge for this game. “We wish Mark and his management team, which will be announced shortly, all the very best and look forward to them taking the club forward to future success.” Mike Joiner, Chasetown FC

Swann left Walsall Wood at the end of October with them sitting top of the Midland Football League Premier Division table and has also previously managed Romulus FC.