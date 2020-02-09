Chasetown FC’s 3-1 defeat at Worksop Town proved to be the end of the road for boss Scott Dundas.

The Scholars manager left his post after the loss by mutual consent.

A club statement after the game said:

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Scott who has been with the club since 2017 and wish him and his family all the very best for the future.” Chasetown FC statement

























Dundas’ final game saw the visitors fall behind in the 11th minute. The ball ricocheted around the Chasetown box and Lynton Karkach fired past Curtis Pond.

The Scholars levelled with their first attack at goal. George Cater got the ball on the edge of the box, knocked it past the defender and fired home.

But within a minute The Tigers were back in front. Poor defending gave space to Steven McDonnell who shot right footed past Pond.

Jack Langston was a whisker away from an equaliser with a long range effort which just didn’t dip quickly enough.

Cater then chipped goalkeeper David Reay but the effort lacked the necessary power and Reay could retreat to gather the ball.

On the stroke of half time, Mike O’Reilly was inches wide of the upright as the whistle blew.

Cater was doing everything but score at the start of the second period. First, he shot just wide of the upright and then Reay saved to deny Cater after he had initially stopped a pile driver from Langston.

Chasetown kept up the pressure and Dan Beddows saw a header cleared off the line by Deegan Atherton.

Against the run of the second half play, all the visitors’ attacks on goal were undone as McDonnell broke quickly and slotted past Pond with three minutes remaining.