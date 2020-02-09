Lichfield City FC left it late to secure all three points against Rocester.

The result ensures Jay Hawkins’ men remain fourth in the Midland Football League Division One.

The hosts started the game brightly with a Max Black effort saved in the opening stages, before Dan Thurstance sent a strike wide of the target.

City thought they’d broken the deadlock when Black found the net, only for the linesman’s flag to cut short his celebrations.

Ryan Slinn was next to go close as his effort struck the crossbar.

But Rocester were next to rattle the woodwork with a strike from distance that found the post.

Both goals were living a charmed life, with Jordan Hunt the next to find the frame of the goal as he somehow sent an effort along the top of the bar before it was cleared.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the second half when Brad Rolston was sent tumbling in the box. Black stepped up to roll home the resulting spot kick.

Only a smart double save prevents Lichfield from increasing their advantage when Tom Brown and Rolston were both denied.

The saves sparked Rocester to life and they levelled just after the hour mark through Derry Creighton.

But Brown returned to haunt his former club with a rifled half-volley to earn his current side all three points.