An initiative to help support victims of business crime across Lichfield and Burntwood has been secured funding to allow it to continue for another three years.

The Business Crime Advisor project was set up in 2015 by Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Arnold.

It has now secured £192,000 of funding to continuing offering the service, which includes a consultation with specialists in areas such as HR, banking and reputational damage.

Deputy Commissioner Arnold said:

“Successful businesses are the lifeblood of thriving communities. Thanks to the raft of support available in Staffordshire, it’s one of the safest places to do business, which is not only good for them, but has benefits for the region as a whole – a safe county is attractive for inward investment. “For those businesses who are victims of crime, however, there can be a significant impact on their development. “Small and medium-sized enterprises are particularly vulnerable – in certain circumstances crime can even force them to close, with jobs lost as a result. “Through the Business Crime Advisor project, support is available to help companies who have been victims of crime minimise the costs and damage to their business.” Sue Arnold, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner

More details on the scheme are available online or by calling 01782 900239.