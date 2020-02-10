Lichfield City FC are on the lookout for a new manager.
The Midland Football League Division One side’s boss Jamie Hawkins has quit to become part of the backroom staff at Chasetown FC.
He will link up with new Scholars manager Mark Swann and leave City with a gap to fill at the helm.
Lichfield chairman Darren Leaver said:
“Everyone at Lichfield City would like to thank Jamie for the great work he has done over the last two years.
“His achievements have included securing the club’s best-ever finish of fourth place at Step 6 and this season’s record-breaking runs in the FA Cup and FA Vase.
“On behalf of myself and everyone associated with Lichfield City, we wish Jamie all the best for the future.”Darren Leaver, Lichfield City FC