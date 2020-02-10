The ribbon has been cut on a company’s new office in Lichfield.
HAS Technology Group has moved into Stowe House after the site underwent a recent refurbishment project.
The official opening was carried out by Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant with bosses from the company, which offers technology products to the health, social care and facilities management sectors.
The Conservative MP was given a tour of the building and a chance to see the technology being used to improve the way social care is delivered.
“I was delighted to be able to open the new office for HAS Technology here in Lichfield and was very interested to learn of their activities in both the UK and Australia.
“It’s great to have an innovative company like this move their headquarters to Lichfield.
“I very much enjoyed learning about the range of technological solutions they are able to offer and had plenty of questions to the team on how they collect and use data to continually improve their services.
I am sure they have a bright future.”Michael Fabricant MP
Around 90 staff are employed at the site, including systems developers and customer support technicians.
Peter Longman, HAS Technology Group founder, said:
“We were delighted to welcome Michael Fabricant MP to our opening event, and the team were excited to share our vision for the group.
“I’m proud of the way we’ve evolved our services to continually meet our customer needs, developing systems that will ultimately improve the quality of care delivered to the end user.”Peter Longman, HAS Technology Group
Good ‘ole Mike. It’s the only time he ever needs scissors.
Burntwood Bloke – If I could have ‘liked’ that comment, I would have. At least it was amusing……
Leave a comment