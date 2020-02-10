The ribbon has been cut on a company’s new office in Lichfield.

HAS Technology Group has moved into Stowe House after the site underwent a recent refurbishment project.

The official opening was carried out by Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant with bosses from the company, which offers technology products to the health, social care and facilities management sectors.

The Conservative MP was given a tour of the building and a chance to see the technology being used to improve the way social care is delivered.

“I was delighted to be able to open the new office for HAS Technology here in Lichfield and was very interested to learn of their activities in both the UK and Australia. “It’s great to have an innovative company like this move their headquarters to Lichfield. “I very much enjoyed learning about the range of technological solutions they are able to offer and had plenty of questions to the team on how they collect and use data to continually improve their services. I am sure they have a bright future.” Michael Fabricant MP

Around 90 staff are employed at the site, including systems developers and customer support technicians.

Peter Longman, HAS Technology Group founder, said: