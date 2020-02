Police are trying to trace a moped stolen by men armed with a knife in Burntwood.

The black Piaggo vehicle was taken from Highfield Avenue at around 1am yesterday (10th February).

Police say two offenders had threatened a man with a knife before taking the moped and making off towards Morley Road.

Anyone with any information can contact Staffordshire Police on 1010 quoting incident number 18 of 10 February, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.