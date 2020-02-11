A cafe business has confirmed it will open a new outlet in Lichfield as part go the redevelopment of the former Regal Cinema in the city.

Boston Tea Party (BTP) will open in the Tamworth Street venue towards the end of the summer, creating around 30 new jobs.

It will be the Bristol-based company’s 25th outlet across the UK and have seating for 150 people inside and outside.

CEO and co-owner Sam Roberts said:

“Every BTP is unique and designed to be sympathetic to the building and surroundings. That’s why we were so excited to discover the extraordinary former Regal Cinema where we will take our design cues from the art deco building. “We’re aiming to create a community hub for Lichfield, a place to share great food and drink.” Sam Roberts, Boston Tea Party

The company’s family-friendly cafes serve up ethically sourced food and drink, including an award-winning all day breakfast, speciality coffees and homemade smoothies and juices.

Sam added that the company had also banned single use cups from its cafes in 2018.

“We put the company purpose of Making Things Better at the centre of everything we do. “Whether you bring the family for brunch or pop in to grab a takeaway coffee – remember to bring your reusable cup – you’ll leave knowing you’ve done a little bit of good too.” Sam Roberts, Boston Tea Party

The Boston Tea Party is currently recruiting to fill management, front of house, chef and barista positions at its Lichfield outlet. Anyone in interested can send a current CV and a covering letter including the position being applied for to tiffany@bostonteaparty.co.uk.