Kids TV favourites will be on stage in Lichfield when Milkshake! Live comes to the Garrick.

Monkey and his friends from Channel 5 will be in the city on 7th March.

The show will feature songs and dancing from the likes of Noddy, Digby Dragon, Fireman Sam, Wissper and two presenters from the show.

Tickets are £17.50 and can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the online box office.