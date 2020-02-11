Catherine Elliott (head of wills, trusts and probate), Helen Phillips, Aimée Redican and Joanne Davies (head of litigation and dispute resolution)

A Lichfield law firm has kicked off the year with two new appointments.

Keelys, based on Dam Street, has welcomed Helen Phillips and Aimee Redican to the team.

A legal executive since 1993, Burntwood-based Helen will join the wills, trust and probate team, while Aimee will take up a post in litigation and dispute resolution.

Sharon Lawrence, partner at Keelys, said:

“Helen and Aimee have the mixture of skills and personality needed that aligns with our ethos of approaching legal matters and we wish them well.”

