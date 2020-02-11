Lichfield RUFC climbed to the top of the table after toppling league leaders Dudley Kingswinford.

The Black Country side were on a high after putting 82 points on the board against Kidderminster last time out to cement their place at the summit.

But the arrival of second placed Lichfield was always going to be a tough encounter and so it proved.

A game between the top two was always going to be close a close run thing, neither team managing to put more than a score on the other before it was cancelled out by a reply.

Dudley were first to break the deadlock just after the 13 minute mark, but the conversion points went begging, as they would for most of the first-half with the wind whistling across the ground.

The score was cancelled by Lichfield 10 minutes later, the conversion once again blown across the face of the sticks.

With the half-time score poised at 10-10 after tries from Sam Benson and Tom Day, it was all to play for after the restart as the wind began to subside.

Matt Goodhall crossed for Lichfield as both sides bagged a converted try to leave the scores tied at 17-17 with minutes left on the clock.

But the crucial score came as the clock ticked into the final seconds when Dudley were penalised for offside on the 10-metre line.

Lichfield captain Charlie Milner stepped up to slot the ball between the uprights and earn his side a crucial win in the title race.

The victory sees Lichfield move onto 76 points – one ahead of Dudley.

The Myrtle Greens return to action on 15th February with a trip to fourth placed Hereford.