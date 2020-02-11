Residents living near the route of a proposed new development say plans to manage traffic flow on a key route nearby will have “a significant impact” on people travelling in and out of Lichfield.

The proposals for the London Road has been submitted as part of an outline planning application for new developments on land bordering Cricket Lane.

But the newly-formed South Lichfield Community Alliance has criticised the plans which they say could see six sets of traffic lights along the London Road between the A38 exit and the junction with Shortbutts Lane and the A51.

Some of the junctions would allow for access to new housing estates, while others would connect with proposed commercial units.

But spokesperson Robin Hawley said the changes would mitigate any reduction in congestion the new Lichfield Southern Bypass – which will connect with the London Road – might bring.

“The council have for decades been promoting a Southern Bypass. Now they are about to get a new shiny rail bridge and a bypass – then place six sets of traffic lights on the entrance and exit to Lichfield along the A38. “This will be ridiculed by the community if it is allowed to go ahead. “There is increasing evidence that traffic lights such as this in close succession promote congestion and increase the noise and air pollution locally from stop-starting of vehicles. “You do not need to be a highway specialist to know that such an arrangement will cause delays.” Robin Hawley

“There should be a working group”

The new Cricket Lane scheme would see 520 new homes built along with space for employment use.

Part of the London Road into Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

Mr Hawley, who has worked as a project director on a number of major international developments, said residents were not objecting to the proposed use of land, but were concerned over the impact on local roads and services.

“We are disappointed with the way this application has been handled. “The south Lichfield developments are likely to be the largest development in the city for the next decade – but is being dealt with no differently to a local house extension. “There should be a working group that coordinates the developments involving the significant stakeholders which includes residents groups and Lichfield City Council, but this has not happened.” Robin Hawley

Another area of concern raised by the residents group is plans for the construction of new 18-metre high ‘logistics sheds’ near the exit from the A38 island.

Mr Hawley said such a development would have a negative impact on the city.