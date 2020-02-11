Hundreds of handmade sunflowers are being sold across Lichfield to raise funds for a garden inspired by a local hospice.

The flowers will form an installation in the Moments that Matter show garden at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Malvern Spring Festival in May.

It has been created by award-winning Lichfield designer Karen Tatlow, with money from the sale of the flowers being split between the fund to build the garden and St Giles Hospice.

“It’s unbelievable how many sunflowers have already been sold – everyone seems to really like the idea and so many more have said they are going to get theirs. “Some people who claim they are completely hopeless gardeners have joked that even they can’t kill these flowers off. “We are hoping to sell 500 of the metal sunflowers to make an amazing art installation in the show garden that will really get people talking. “But if we sell that many it will also represent an amazing contribution from the local community, both towards St Giles Hospice and towards making this garden happen for them.” Karen Tatlow

Once purchased the sunflowers will first go to create part of an art installation at the heart of the show garden at the gestival, after which they will be brought back along with the garden, which will be rebuilt plant by plant at the hospice.

People can then collect their sunflowers in person from St Giles Hospice in Whittington in May or they can choose to leave them in place where they will become part of the permanent installation.

Rob Tunnah, director and owner of AT Services, which is making the sunflowers, said:

“We are a welding, fabrication and engineering company and we can make more or less anything for anyone, but I must admit the sunflowers are a bit different for us. “We are a family business, established over 32 years ago by my father Andy and five generations of our family have lived in Whittington, where the hospice is, so we are very happy to be contributing to our local community. “It’s very different from our normal work, which generally involves sheets of metal, not petals and it’s been a challenge, but we’ve really enjoyed being part of it and look forward to seeing the garden in bloom.” Rob Tunnah, AT Services

The sunflowers are £20 and can be bought online.