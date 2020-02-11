Vets are warning dog owners in Lichfield to be on their guard after a new case of Alabama Rot was diagnosed in the area.

The disease, which can cause kidney failure, was first encountered in the UK in 2012.

A case was previously found in Lichfield two years ago, but the new diagnosis – the exact location has not been confirmed – has led to calls for owners to keep a close eye on their dogs.

Dr Huw Stacey, vet and director of clinical services at Vets4Pets, said:

“While it is understandable that dog owners will be worried by Alabama Rot, it is still a very rare disease and we’d encourage owners to continue exercising their pet. “If a dog becomes affected, the best chance of recovery lies with early and intensive veterinary care at a specialist facility. “Treatment is supportive, but is only successful in around 20 percent of cases, which is why we’re encouraging all dog owners to understand the clinical signs and confirmed locations of the condition, and visit a vet if they have any concerns.” Dr Huw Stacey, Vets4Pets

The 2018 case in Lichfield led to signs being put up in popular dog walking areas warning about the condition.

More details about the symptoms and treatment of the disease are available online.