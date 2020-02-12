Performing arts students in Lichfield will be treated to a masterclass with a leading casting director next month.

Ben Hogan, who has worked on shows such as EastEnders, Holby City, Waking the Dead and His Dark Materials, will visit the LCA Academy of Performing Arts.

The session will explain to budding actors how the casting process works, common pitfalls and preparation techniques.

Eleanor Ham, director of LCA Academy of Performing Arts, said:

“This is a wonderful opportunity for aspiring and working actors. “To get feedback and guidance from someone of Ben’s calibre is invaluable. “Masterclasses are not a guarantee to being cast in a future project, but it is certainly the best place to be recognised.” Eleanor Ham, LCA Academy of Performing Arts

The session will take place on 15th March and is suitable for students aged six and over.

The masterclass is the latest activity taking place at the academy, which launched last year.

“We have a half term workshop on 18th February focusing on the movies, with videos sent to all parents at the end of the day. “We are also starting a new dance class on Tuesday evenings from 25th February which will focus on dance within film with students working on Hairspray and Legally Blonde during the first term.” Eleanor Ham, LCA Academy of Performing Arts

For more details, contact Eleanor on 07837 268401 or email eleanor@lcaperformingarts.com.