The decision to press ahead with HS2 has left Lichfield’s MP “bitterly disappointed”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light to the controversial high speed rail scheme yesterday (11th February).

The route will pass through parts of Lichfield and surrounding villages.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the current plans mean HS2 will never achieve what it should have done.

“I am naturally bitterly disappointed that it has been decided to proceed with HS2 though I recognise this was a tough decision for the Prime Minister.

“This line does not connect with the main rail interchange in Birmingham, Birmingham New Street, and the Birmingham sector is just a spur off the main HS2 route from London to the North. Nor does HS2 connect with Heathrow or the Channel Tunnel.

“So this is a missed opportunity to improve the line and make it more environmentally friendly – and cheaper – by rerouting it to follow an existing rail or transport corridor.

“Sadly, I suspect in years to come, people will look back and say ‘HS2 could have been so much better’.”

Michael Fabricant MP