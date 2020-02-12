The decision to press ahead with HS2 has left Lichfield’s MP “bitterly disappointed”.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light to the controversial high speed rail scheme yesterday (11th February).
The route will pass through parts of Lichfield and surrounding villages.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the current plans mean HS2 will never achieve what it should have done.
“I am naturally bitterly disappointed that it has been decided to proceed with HS2 though I recognise this was a tough decision for the Prime Minister.
“This line does not connect with the main rail interchange in Birmingham, Birmingham New Street, and the Birmingham sector is just a spur off the main HS2 route from London to the North. Nor does HS2 connect with Heathrow or the Channel Tunnel.
“So this is a missed opportunity to improve the line and make it more environmentally friendly – and cheaper – by rerouting it to follow an existing rail or transport corridor.
“Sadly, I suspect in years to come, people will look back and say ‘HS2 could have been so much better’.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant said it was important to ensure residents and businesses affected by the project are adequately compensated.
“Given that the decision has been made, I am pleased that the Boris recognises that HS2 Limited is a dysfunctional company and will need to be remanaged.
“The Prime Minister also confirmed to me today, when I challenged him in the House of Commons, that compensation to those affected by HS2 should be generous.”Michael Fabricant MP
Our great & fearless leader had about as much input on this decision as an autumn leaf does about staying on the tree.
What with the cheap European labour leaving after Brexit, and HS2 tearing up the countryside; farmers have not a lot to celebrate this month.
People talk as if the present day rail transport problems will be resolved overnight. The reality is that many of us will be dead before these new networks come into use. It would be very philanthropic to think that the government had the needs of future generations in mind but I think the overriding consideration is the profits to be made in its construction. Some of the claims made in support of it are frankly ridiculous. Fourteen high speed trains leaving London per hour? (One every 4.4 minutes), time saved in travel time (although the stations will be further away) and, the greatest lie, the work transferring from London to the north! You would have to be a supreme optimist to believe that.
High speed works best over large distances and for the distances covered by HS2 are unnecessary. When you think of the uses this eye watering amount of money could have been put to it makes you despair at the waste. There were probably many new millionaires in the construction industry drinking Champagne last night.
