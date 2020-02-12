Two child-friendly walking tours have been organised to keep youngsters entertained in Lichfield this half-term.

Visit Lichfield will run a Ponds, Paddling, Pooh Sticks and Pollution session to explore the city’s links to water at 2pm on 19th February.

A Hideous History tour will explore the Guildhall cells, the Civil War and the siege of Lichfield Cathedral at 2pm on 20th February.

Both sessions cost £6 and are suitable for children aged 5 to 11 who are accompanied by an adult.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for tourism, said:

“Going on a tour is a great way to keep children entertained this half-term and is a fun way to get outdoors and learn local history together. “We are so lucky to have such a fascinating past in our district and a tour is a brilliant way to make that history come alive for all ages.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Find out more about all the tours available and get details on how to book at www.visitlichfield.co.uk/tours.