Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being offered the chance to access free advice on how to prepare for Brexit.

The support is being given by a team of advisors from the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership.

They will seek to help businesses understand new rules being introduced once a transition period ends at the start of 2021.

Councillor Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for investment, economic Growth and tourism, said:

“Businesses have just under a year to prepare ahead of the end of the transition period. “If you’re unsure what Brexit might mean for your business, please take advantage of the resource. “The advisors are available to help you navigate your way through the changes ahead so your business doesn’t lose out as we exit the EU. “Their services are free to use, so book a meeting today.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

National survey figures have suggested that a third of all businesses have not truly considered the impact of the UK withdrawing from the EU.

“As the UK and EU work through negotiating a trade deal and what this will mean, contacting the advisory team now will help local businesses face the likely outcomes and to be as prepared as possible.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

For more details, call 0800 032 3488 or email info@gbslepgrowthhub.co.uk.