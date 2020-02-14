A council leader says he remains committed to getting the best deal for people living in and around Lichfield who will be affected by HS2.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the controversial high speed rail route the green light earlier this week.

He also backed the Handsacre Link which will allow some connections to be made to the route.

Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said it was essential that all communities hit by the route were able to see some benefit.