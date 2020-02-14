A council leader says he remains committed to getting the best deal for people living in and around Lichfield who will be affected by HS2.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the controversial high speed rail route the green light earlier this week.
He also backed the Handsacre Link which will allow some connections to be made to the route.
Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said it was essential that all communities hit by the route were able to see some benefit.
“HS2 will cut through 45 miles of Staffordshire and from the outset we have championed the cause of our county and our communities in terms of securing meaningful mitigation and compensation.
“We have also made it clear that Staffordshire must share in the economic benefits and improved connectivity by securing the Handsacre Link as part of Phase One, which will allow both Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent to access HS2 compatible trains as well as improving connectivity to the North and South.
“Any proposal to discontinue the planned link would be unacceptable, so I am pleased that the Prime Minister has given his personal backing to Handsacre.
“With confirmation the high speed rail scheme will now go ahead our priority remains to get the best deal on HS2 and we will be working closely with the newly appointed full time dedicated HS2 Minister to ensure that the Government and HS2 Ltd deliver on their promises to Staffordshire.”Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council
Cllr Atkins…. While I admire your sentiment I doubt you will have much clout with the HS2 organisers. Their track (sic.) record thus far has been lamentable. The attitude to the disenfranchised house and land owners (not to mention the perminantly blighted who will receive no compensation) has been like something out of an Orwellian novel. As Staffordshire has been treated so contemptably by this scheme, without putting up much of a fight, it strikes me as too little too late.
As for a ‘hub’ at Handsacre, well no disrespect to them but it is hardly at the heart of the county. Even if it happens!
I appreciate you will be scrabbling for scraps but in reality we are too depressed by this debacle to much care now.
So it’s Handsacre going to have to suffer all the disruption, with the consequences of more road construction and more traffic, given that’s where everyone further north and south will head to. It’s bad enough at Shenstone with so many driving there for the train, creating untold upset and difficulties for the residents. Well done Boris.
