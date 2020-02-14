A group in Lichfield is offering people the chance to learn more about living a more ethical and eco-friendly life.

Transition Lichfield will meet on the first Wednesday of every second month, with the next session taking place from 8pm on 4th March at the Ultimate Vegan Cafe in City Arcade.

Cllr Ashley Yeates

Among those in attendance will be Cllr Ashley Yeates, who is leading on tackling the climate emergency at Lichfield District council.

A spokesperson for Transition Lichfield said:

“It will be an evening of discussion and ideas with a range of eco-focused community groups and an opportunity to ask Cllr Yeates about the council’s plans.” Transition Lichfield spokesperson

For more details, visit the Transition Lichfield website.