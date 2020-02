You might notice some differences on Lichfield Live today – most notably our temporary pink logo.

We’ve made the changes to support local domestic abuse charity the Pathway Project.

They have called on local businesses to support them by going pink on Valentine’s Day.

The charity is also hosting a pop-up shop today and tomorrow in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

It will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm today and from 9am to 4.30pm tomorrow.