Passengers are being warned of potential disruption on the railways this weekend as Storm Dennis strikes.

It is the second weekend where weather is expected to impact train journeys in the Midlands after Storm Ciara hit the UK last week.

Network Rail says services across the Midlands and the North West are likely to be disrupted over the course of the weekend.

Jake Kelly, passenger director for Network Rail, said:

“Storm Ciara dumped a month and a half of rain on us last weekend, leaving ground waterlogged and rivers swollen. “With Storm Dennis set to bring more high winds and further rainfall this Saturday and Sunday, we’re preparing for more of the same. “Our advice to passengers is to please check before you travel at National Rail Enquires or with your train operator. “That way you’ll have the very latest information and you’ll know what to expect.”

Last weekend, teams of Network Rail engineers worked to remove fallen trees and other debris from the railway, repair damaged overhead wires and recover sections of flooded railway.