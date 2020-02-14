A village hall will be transformed for a night of glamour in aid of a local primary school.

The Whittington Spring Ball has been organised by the PTA at Whittington Primary School.

It will take place on 2nd May at Whittington Village Hall in Langton Crescent.

Nicky Holt, chair of Whittington Primary School PTA, said:

“The Spring Ball is not only a fantastic way to fundraise for the school, but to include the entire community. “We’re working with local suppliers and it’s sure to be a great night. “All are welcome, and we hope it will become an annual event.” Nicky Holt, Whittington Primary School PTA

Tickets are £40 and can be reserved by emailing whittingtonpta@gmail.com.