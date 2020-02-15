Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima is bringing his new show to the Lichfield Garrick.

Havana Nights will be in the city on 5th April.

The show sees Graziano perform alongside fiancee Giada Linion as well as other professional dancers.

Born in Sicily and dancing since the age of six, the Strictly star has gone on to be crowned Italian Latin Champion as well as performing with the Burn the Floor dance company.

“I’m so excited to be able to bring Havana Nights to the many dance fans we know there are across the UK. “Giada and I have worked closely together on the choreography and content for the show and we’re really proud of it. “Now I can’t wait to visit so many venues around the country, meeting fans and performing all my favourite routines for them live on stage.” Graziano Di Prima

For ticket details call 01543 412121 or visit the Lichfield Garrick website.