Highways crews have been working around the clock to deal with the aftermath of Storm Dennis across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Staffordshire County Council said 50mph winds and driving rain had proven to be a tough test of their teams.

More than 100 flooding incidents have been reported on roads across the county, with the Birmingham Road through Shenstone one of the affected routes.

Helen Fisher

Cllr Helen Fisher, cabinet member for highways and transport at the county council, said: