A late goal salvaged a point for Lichfield City FC as they entertained Brocton.

It was City’s first outing since manager Jamie Hawkins departed last weekend, but they started brightly with Brad Rolston sending a header over the bar early on.

Nathaniel McKenzie and Ryan Slinn were both next to try their luck, but Lichfield failed to find a way past the visiting stopper.

The closest City came in the first half was a Kyle Patterson strike from distance which rebounded to safety off the post.

But the hosts were made to pay for not making their first half chances pay early in the second period when Connor Haddaway gave Brocton the lead.

Lichfield salvaged a point late on when Jordan Hunt let fly with his left foot to find the net.

The result leaves City fifth in the Midland Football League Division One, a point behind Uttoxeter and Studley, while Brocton remain five points ahead of the Brownsfield Park side. Leaders Leicester Road remain clear in front, 16 points ahead of Lichfield.