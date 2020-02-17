Youngsters are being invited to enjoy the great outdoors in Alrewas during half-term.
The National Memorial Arboretum is offering up activities including two outdoor activity trails around the 150-acre woodland site.
There is also a pop-up cinema for youngsters to enjoy.
The two trails are an animal-themed one and a second based on the children’s book Stick Man.
Both are free to take part in with maps available from the site’s welcome desk.
Sarah Oakden, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said:
“There is plenty for families to do at the arboretum this half term and our activity trails are fantastic way of encouraging young people to embrace the outdoors.
“Stick Man is an easily recognisable character, while the Animal Friends Trail offers a fun way for people to interact with some of our memorials.”Sarah Oakden, National Memorial Arboretum