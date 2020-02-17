Youngsters are being invited to enjoy the great outdoors in Alrewas during half-term.

The National Memorial Arboretum is offering up activities including two outdoor activity trails around the 150-acre woodland site.

There is also a pop-up cinema for youngsters to enjoy.

The two trails are an animal-themed one and a second based on the children’s book Stick Man.

Both are free to take part in with maps available from the site’s welcome desk.

Sarah Oakden, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said: