The Bishop of Lichfield says his annual Lent Appeal is aiming to support vulnerable families at home and abroad.

The Precious in My Sight appeal has been launched by the Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave.

It will raise money for Acorns Children’s Hospice and clergy families in South Africa.

“This year we are looking to support some of the most vulnerable people with whom we come into contact, knowing that all people are precious in God’s sight and that he has a particular care for the needy.

“Acorns has been quietly working to support children with life-changing and life-threatening illnesses, and their families, for many years.

“Their work honours all lives, no matter how short, and provides essential care and respite to families facing serious illness and disability in their children.

“I would be very sorry indeed to see the hospice forced to close, but with your support and the hard work of the hospice and local people I am optimistic that its future can be safeguarded and its vital work with children and their families can continue.

“A very different project which I have chosen to support comes from the Diocese of Matlosane, our link diocese in South Africa.

“It is a wonderful place full of Christians with a deep and lively faith. It is also a place that faces many challenges, notably the toll taken by extremes of poverty, by climate change, and by other serious social issues faced in South Africa.

“The clergy of the diocese are on the frontline of helping people work out their faith and their lives against this backdrop, and sometimes this can take a real toll on them and their families.”

“I do hope that people will feel able to give generously to this year’s appeal.”