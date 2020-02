Big band jazz sounds are coming to Burntwood.

The award-winning Midlands Youth Jazz Orchestra will perform at St Matthew’s Sports and Social Club on 29th February.

Directed by John Ruddick, the orchestra has produced a number of leading jazz musicians.

They will be joined on the night by guest vocalist Katy Gaskin for the concert.

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased by calling 01543 671067 or bought on the door on the night.