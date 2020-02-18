A Lichfield cyclist whose father-in-law was cared for at a local hospice is urging riders to get in the saddle for a fundraising ride later this year.

Warehouse supervisor Phil Langham, took part in his first Cycle St Giles event last September and enjoyed it so much that he has vowed to sign up again this year.

Denis Parsons

The 51-year-old’s father-in-law, Denis Parsons, was cared for by the hospice in 2011 before his death in hospital from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Phil took part in last year’s ride with a team of fellow worshippers from Lichfield’s Wade Street Church.

“I did Cycle St Giles for the first time last Autumn and jumped right in at the deep end, doing the 100-mile challenge. “I really enjoyed it, it was amazing – a really good atmosphere. “Cycling is a very sociable thing to do and knowing we were all riding for such a good cause gave us a real boost. It’s vital to support specialist services like St Giles Hospice. “The hospice is such a lovely place. My father-in-law felt comfortable there and the staff were really good. They always did what they could to help and the nurses were brilliant, really attentive. “I would definitely encourage people to take part in a cycling challenge for St Giles. It’s a great way to get some exercise and see the countryside and there’s a ride for people of all abilities – you can be as adventurous as you like.” Phil Langham

Previous Cycle St Giles Spring events set off from Chasewater, but this year’s ride on 10th May will be starting and finishing at the hospice in Whittington.

Riders will be able to choose from three routes – 27 miles for ages ten and over, and 40 and 75 mile routes for cyclists aged 16 and over.

Zoe Wright, senior events coordinator at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Our cycling events have raised more than £250,000 since they were launched in 2013 and we’d like to thank everyone who has taken part and raised funds for St Giles. “Riders like Phil make an enormous contribution which allows us to support more local patients and their families. “With a new location this year we hope many Cycle St Giles veterans will return to join our new riders on our exciting new routes.” Zoe Wright, St Giles Hospice

Entry to Cycle St Giles Spring will be £30 per person, which covers breakfast, a hot drink, electronic chip timing, fully-signed route and GPX download, feed stations, mechanical support, medical support, finisher treats, medal and a personalised certificate.

Cyclists are also encouraged to seek sponsorship to raise funds to support the work of St Giles Hospice.

For details on how to sign up visit www.stgileshospice.com/cyclestgiles.