Drivers in Lichfield are being warned that a closure of the A38 due to flooding could continue for the rest of the day.

The road has been blocked between Barton-under-Needwood and Branston in the aftermath of Storm Dennis.

Despite the rain easing earlier today, Highways England said crews were still working to reopen the road.

“Closures are expected to remain in place through much of the day, as water from off the carriageway is still running onto the road, despite the heavy rainfall having now passed and ongoing efforts at scene to clear.” Highways England spokesperson

Drivers can get the latest updates via www.trafficengland.com.