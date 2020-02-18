Lichfield entrepreneurs are celebrating after their business made it into a list of the leading companies for overseas sales.

Jupiter Group, which grows and markets grape, citrus, pineapple, melon, avocado, lime and kiwi, was set up by Mark and Yvonne Tweddle.

The business was named in the Sunday Times International Track 200 list.

It comes after the Lichfield-based husband and wife team saw their Shropshire business climb to 17th after being named in the list for the third consecutive year.

Mark said it was an “immense honour” for the company.

“What an incredible start to the year. “To have climbed up to sit at 17th for 2020 is a testament to all of the hard work and determination of our teams globally.” Mark Tweddle, Jupiter Group

Jupiter’s 2020 ranking comes after it achieved an average annual sales growth of 121.99% over the last two years.

Yvonne added: