A Lichfield venue has secured funding to continue hosting dementia-friendly cinema screenings.

The Lichfield Garrick ran a pilot scheme with money from Film Hub Midlands to allow Calamity Jane and Downton Abbey to be shown in a relaxed atmosphere designed to cater for those living with dementia.

Funding has now been secured from the McLay Dementia Trust to allow further movie events to take place.

Matt Clay, development manager at the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“We are thrilled that we can continue to offer our monthly dementia-friendly film screenings. “Activities like this in a supportive atmosphere are very important in helping people live well with dementia. “Thanks to the McLay Dementia Trust, we can keep running these events whilst developing them to make them sustainable and a permanent part of our programme.” Matt Clay, Lichfield Garrick

The Lichfield Garrick

The screenings have already been well supported in the pilot phase, with residents and local care homes attending.

Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires care home, said:

“The team at the Garrick have been so supportive and thoughtful with how they are running the screenings – they are such a marvellous idea. “Our residents and some families who have been had a brilliant time. “They are very much looking forward to returning monthly for the great movies, good company and ice cream!” Amy Doyle, The Spires

For more details on screenings call 01543 412121 or visit www.lichfieldgarrick.com.