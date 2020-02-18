Church leaders say an extension to a burial ground in Gentleshaw is “critical” after it emerged just four empty plots remain.

Christ Church Gentleshaw has appleid for planning permission to extend the churchyard into a section of agricultural land.

The plot had originally been purchased in 2003 with the change of use approved by councillors.

But a statement supporting the current application said the need to utilise the land had not been necessary – until now.

“With the increase in cremations over recent years using less space and the use of areas thought originally not to be viable plots for full burials, it has taken longer than was originally envisaged to use up available burial space within the established churchyard. “This now has just four spaces for full burial. “There is no other provision for burials within the parish, therefore the need for permission for burial within the churchyard extension is now critical.” Planning statement from Christ Church Gentleshaw

Full details of the application can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.