Local jazz favourites The Nick Dewhurst Band will join The Queen Mary’s Big Band for a night of live music in Lichfield.

The groups will come together for the show at Cathedral Hotel on Beacon Street on 18th March.

A Lichfield Arts spokesman said the concert was a chance to see established and young stars on stage.

“The Nick Dewhurst Band are always a quality act, playing exciting, ground-breaking music with joy, verve and skill. “If you add in the students at Queen Mary’s school, you have a very talented and very big band. “They will be playing a mixture of originals and jazz standards.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £12. To book visit www.lichfieldarts.org.uk or call 01543 262223.