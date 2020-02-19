People are being urged to have their say on leisure provision in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council is launching a new consultation as it bids to encourage more people to stay active.

A survey is being carried out on the local authority’s behalf, asking how much exercise people do and their thoughts on facilities in the area.

Councillor Liz Little, cabinet member for leisure, said:

“It’s important that we get lots of responses to our survey, as we need to know what is stopping many of our residents from taking part in structured exercise. “This is your chance to tell us your views about leisure across the district, and help shape our priorities.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

To complete the survey online, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/leisureviews before 14th March.