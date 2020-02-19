Young players from Lichfield RUFC shared a matchday with the stars of Leicester Tigers last weekend.
The junior players were guard of honour for the senior stars as they ran out 18-9 winners over Wasps in the Gallagher Premiership.
Curt Wilkins, from Lichfield RUFC, said the youngsters had enjoyed their visit to Welford Road.
“It is a magical experience for the team to rub shoulders with some of the club’s finest, they’ll take this forward throughout their lives.
“We do this each year and we keep coming back so it’s a true testament to the experience at Tigers.
“You can tell by the look on their faces that they are having a great day.
“It makes you proud to see the same kids coming back each year. As a coach, you know you’re doing it right and this is a way we can reward the kids by bringing them here.”Curt Wilkins, Lichfield RUFC