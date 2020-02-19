New manager Mark Swann saw his Chasetown FC side lose 1-0 at home to Leek Town in his first game in charge.

For large parts of the first half the gap between the two sides in the league was difficult to seen as The Scholars looked to impress their new boss.

An early Will Whieldon effort saw visiting keeper Danny Roberts have to scurry back to make a save.

Curtis Pond and the Chasetown back line were the busier defence as the half progressed, but the hosts were giving as good as they got and had appeals for a penalty for a foul on George Cater turned down.

Gradually, the visitors showed why they were league leaders and Pond was called into action on more than one occasion.

Eventually, an error let in Robert Stevenson who fired home what proved to be the match winning goal.

It wasn’t without a fight from Chasetown though as skipper Ryan Wynter saw a thunderous header palmed over some how by Roberts.

Then, from the resulting corner, goalkeeper Pond, who had come up for the set piece, headed goalwards but Roberts stretched up to catch the ball right under his crossbar.