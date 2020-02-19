The end of traffic misery for Lichfield drivers on the A38 is in sight after part of the carriageway reopened after flooding.

Highways England confirmed that the road was expected to be fully operational later this afternoon (19th February),

Flooding on the A38 during Storm Dennis. Picture: Highways England

The carriageway was left impassable between Barton-under-Needwood and Branston due to flooding caused by Storm Dennis.

A Highways England spokesperson said:

“The southbound carriageway is now open. “The northbound closure is expected to remain in place until the afternoon, as water from off the carriageway is still running onto the road, despite the heavy rainfall having now passed.” Highways England spokesperson

Drivers can get the latest updates via www.trafficengland.com.