Five-piece rock and pop covers band Crimson Child are coming to Lichfield. The band will be on stage at The Feathers Inn on Beacon Street on February 29. Admission is free and the gig starts at 9pm. Ross ross@lichfieldlive.co.uk Founder of LichfieldLive and editor of the site.