Neighbours in Burntwood are celebrating after winning £1,000 in a lottery.

The nine people on School Lane netted the windfall in the People’s Postcode Lottery after WS7 1LD was pulled out of the hat.

A spokesperson for the draw said:

“Players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

“This draw was promoted by Woodland Trust which has received over £11.8million in funding.

“I hope these winners go out and treat themselves with the money they have won.”

People’s Postcode Lottery spokesperson

Founder of LichfieldLive and editor of the site.

