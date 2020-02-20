The companies behind free electric car charging points say they hope it will help encourage more drivers to opt for greener vehicles.

Volkswagen and Tesco have partnered to install the new facilities at the supermarket’s Extra store in Lichfield.

The Pod Point charging areas at the Church Street site allow drivers to top up their cars while they shop.

It is part of a nationwide rollout which will see Tesco introduce 2,400 electric vehicles points at stores across the UK.

Jason Tarry, Tesco’s CEO, said:

“We’re now well on our way to achieving our ambition of installing more than 2,400 EV charging bays across 600 Tesco stores. “Providing customers with charging points offers them a sustainable choice and giving them the opportunity to charge their car for free while they shop is a little help to make this easier.” Jason Tarry, Tesco

Owners of electric cars made by any manufacturer can use the 7kW charging points for free by downloading the Pod Point app.

Erik Fairbairn, from Pod Point, added: