Train passengers heading from Lichfield to London have faced a morning of disruption.

Points and track damage near Euston has led to “significantly reduced” London Northwestern Railway services on the West Coast Main Line.

A spokesperson said for West Midlands Trains said no timeframe was available for the repairs.

“There is currently no estimation on how long it will take to repair the track and signalling. “The disruption will impact all long- distance and local services to and from Euston.” West Midlands Trains spokesperson

Updates on the situation are available at www.nationalrail.co.uk.