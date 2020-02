An Amazon delivery truck made anything but a Prime turn after getting stuck on a Lichfield road.

Residents were woken at 2am today (20th February) to the sound of the HGV trying to turn around on Shortbutts Lane.

The driver had attempted to drive down the road, only to find the railway bridge was too low.

After several hours of police and local residents trying to help the driver manoeuvre the vehicle, specialists had to be brought in to rectify the situation.