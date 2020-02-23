Chasetown FC ended their home hoodoo with their first home league win since August with a triumph over Sheffield.

The visitors drew first blood after 14 minutes though when Ryan Wynter tripped an opponent and Marc Newsham sent Curtis Pond the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Chasetown were a whisker away from an equaliser five minutes before half time. Josh Cooke seized on a misplaced back pass and teed up Liam Kirton who struck the post before Owen Evans saved Kirton’s rebound.

The hosts levelled six minutes into the second half. Craig Deakin swung in a cross from the right and Oli Hayward was pushed to the ground. George Cater calmly fired home the resulting spot kick.

Cater had a low shot saved by Evans legs and Jack Langston saw a diving header fly past the post with both Cater and Kirton a whisker away from getting a touch to send the ball over the line.

Langston then split the away defence with a crossfield ball and Kirton advanced before his shot was again deflected onto the base of the Sheffield post.

The Scholars deservedly took the lead in the 75th minute. Langston was chopped down right on the edge of the box and despatched the free kick off the inside of the keeper’s right hand post – his 50th league goal for Chasetown.

Langston’s goal was to be enough to see the hosts break their home duck and also earn a first win for new manager Mark Swann.

Click below to see Pamela Mullins’ pictures from the game: