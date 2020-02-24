People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to showcase their creative skills to help celebrate Staffordshire Day.

The annual event takes place on 1st May and aims to highlight the best of the region.

Staffordshire County Council is now urging people to showcase why they love the area.

Enjoy Staffordshire’s senior marketing officer Andrea Sammons said:

“Staffordshire is well-known for its creativity and innovation, and we want to embrace that this year in the Staffordshire Day celebrations. “We want you to create something to show your love of Staffordshire. It could be a work of art, an image, a film, a song, a poem, or even a recipe using Staffordshire ingredients.” Andrea Sammons, Enjoy Staffordshire

Tying in with the theme, the 2020 Staffordshire Day programme was launched at Woodings Yard Studios in Stafford, featuring the county’s poet laureate Mel Woodend and artists and makers from the creative studios.

Cllr Mark Winnington, cabinet member responsible for tourism at Staffordshire County Council and vice chair of Destination Staffordshire, said:

“We all know what a wonderful county we live in, and Staffordshire Day, our annual celebration gives us the chance to really shout about it. “This will be our fifth celebration and every year it gets better and better. Since launching back in 2016, thousands of people have taken part in events and activities with hundreds of local businesses getting involved and making available some great offers. “This year our focus will be on creativity and we’ll be celebrating everything that’s creative about the county from our people to our places. “From the times of world-famous potter Josiah Wedgwood to the hundreds of local artists, makers, poets, writers, and film and music artists from across the county. “Make sure the date is in your diary for the celebrations on 1st May.” Cllr Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council

Details of how to get involved in Staffordshire Day, alongside a full listing of events, can be found at www.enjoystaffordshire.com/staffsday.