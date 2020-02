A Lichfield cycling group will be heading out to Sutton Park for their next ride.

The Lichfield Re:Cycle club will take on the 25 mile ride out on 15th March.

A spokesperson said:

“The ride departs from Speakers’ Corner on Dam Street at 11.30am. “It is a friendly group ride at a pace of around 10mph.” Lichfield Re:Cycle spokesperson

For more details visit www.lichfieldrecycle.org.uk.