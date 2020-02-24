Lichfield’s MP says delays on installing new lifts at a local railway station are “very disappointing”.

A long-awaited scheme to make all three platforms fully accessible was originally due to be completed in June 2019.

Delays to the project led to a new opening date of the end of 2020 being touted.

But now Michael Fabricant MP said he has been informed the lifts will not open until March.

Michael Fabricant with Harpreet Singh-Moore and Richard Brooks of Network Rail with plans for the project back in 2018

“When I met the Network Rail lift planning team back in December 2018, I was delighted that the Government had provided funding for these much needed lifts and I was told they would be open in June the following year. “I was then told that delays due to problems with the foundations would put back the opening until October. “Then I was told they would be open by the end of the year. Then I was told that problems with the lift components would mean that the lifts would not be open until the end of January. “And now I am told the opening will be the end of March – I’ll believe that when it happens.” Michael Fabricant MP

The Conservative MP said the delays were unacceptable.