Accompanied by an all-star band, the award-winning composer and saxophonist Iain Ballamy played an exciting set of music when he appeared at Lichfield’s Cathedral Hotel.

With a band of pianist Huw Warren, Percy Pursglove on trumpet and double bass, and drummer Mark Williams, the set list included some jazz standards, songs from the pop cannon, as well as a couple of originals.

The delicate playing of Huw Warren was used to great effect, particularly during the epic 20 minute opening medley that included such classics As April in Paris.

There was also muscular – and at times incendiary – playing from all four of the players, particularly Percy Pursglove, who was able to simultaneously play trumpet and hold down difficult bass parts that changed with the complex time signatures.

An encore of Joni Mitchel’s Both Sides Now showed the musicianship of all of the players to great effect.