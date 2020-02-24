The search is on for volunteers to help transform the former Sandfields Pumping Station in Lichfield into a community space.

The Lichfield Waterworks Trust is hoping to celebrate the heritage of the Grade II* industrial site as well as creating a new events and arts venue.

A spokesperson for the group said they were in need of skills from different areas.

“As the project is developing and growing, we now need more volunteers to join our existing team, who do such a fantastic job of restoring this Grade II* industrial heritage site and sharing the stories it has to tell. “There are opportunities to get involved in all areas of the Lichfield Waterworks Trust’s work from helping with the practical side of things to supporting with events, marketing and fundraising activities. “Anyone with particular skills to offer in these areas would be most welcome, but more than anything we are looking for people with enthusiasm and commitment. “Volunteering with the Lichfield Waterworks trust is a great way to use existing skills or develop new ones, gaining useful experience for your CV whilst making an important contribution to our architectural and industrial heritage and the local community.” Lichfield Waterworks Trust spokesperson

A volunteer away day is being organised on 27th March. For more details on giving up some time to support the trust, contact Robin Taylor on 07738939271 or email r.taylor@virgin.net.